Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $357.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.31.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

