Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 10,947 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Toast Stock Up 2.0 %
TOST stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600,246 shares of company stock worth $30,295,637. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.