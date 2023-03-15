Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $493.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.