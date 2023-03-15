Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

