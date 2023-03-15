Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 16,214 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Insider Activity

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

