Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

