Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

