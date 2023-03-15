Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.