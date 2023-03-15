Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 674 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,771,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,595,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,274,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,086,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.