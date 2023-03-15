Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 8,782 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 91.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 79.2% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

