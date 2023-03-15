Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.
Insider Activity
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
ACGL stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.