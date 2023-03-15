Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in February

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.