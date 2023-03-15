Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares.
Cloudbuy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.15.
About Cloudbuy
cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.
Featured Articles
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.