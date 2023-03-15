Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 70,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 117,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.