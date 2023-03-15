Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 70,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 117,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.
