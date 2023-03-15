Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $206.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,057 and have sold 338,857 shares valued at $14,445,827. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.