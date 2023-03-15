Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 963,580 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.