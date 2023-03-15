Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $8.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 963,580 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
