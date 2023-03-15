Comparing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and China Liberal Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $200.85 million 0.31 -$5.28 million ($0.26) -7.38 China Liberal Education $3.91 million 2.89 -$1.25 million N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ATA Creativity Global and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -25.89% -31.33% -10.64% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Liberal Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. It operates under the following segments: Overseas art study services, Other educational services, and K-12 education assessment and other services. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

