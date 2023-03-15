Comparing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InVivo Therapeutics and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million ($8.14) -0.12 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -6.45

Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -77.46% -62.83% Biostage N/A N/A -281.32%

About InVivo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.