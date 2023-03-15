Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,112.95

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,112.95 and traded as high as C$2,350.28. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,350.00, with a volume of 27,160 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,487.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2,315.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $1.363 per share. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.