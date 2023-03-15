Contrasting Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -405.81% -18.43% -14.66% Invivyd N/A -61.84% -53.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million 22.58 -$67.70 million ($1.99) -3.47 Invivyd N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.59) -0.63

This table compares Exscientia and Invivyd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exscientia has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Invivyd shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exscientia and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Invivyd 1 0 0 0 1.00

Exscientia currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.72%. Invivyd has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Invivyd.

Summary

Exscientia beats Invivyd on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

