Contrasting Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) & Its Rivals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.25 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $45.56 billion $2.45 billion 12.79

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,071.63% -25.30% -11.55%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 843 2209 3035 135 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric peers beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

