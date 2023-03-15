Contrasting Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prenetics Global and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global N/A N/A -$3.31 million N/A N/A Trinity Capital $145.50 million 3.01 -$30.38 million ($0.99) -12.66

Prenetics Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trinity Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prenetics Global and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 764.20%. Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Trinity Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital -20.88% 15.69% 6.69%

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Prenetics Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

