Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE:CPS opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.67. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

