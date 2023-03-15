Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.62. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,229,085 shares traded.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342,976 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,138,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,129,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,812,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,491 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

