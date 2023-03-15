Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,167,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,211 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 314,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,914,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

