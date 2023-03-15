Covington Capital Management Acquires 5,886 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IEFA opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

