Covington Capital Management Acquires 686 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

