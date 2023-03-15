Covington Capital Management Acquires 76 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $292.57 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.