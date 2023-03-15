Covington Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

