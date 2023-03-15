Covington Capital Management Buys 380 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,685,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,480,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

