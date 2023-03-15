Covington Capital Management Buys 380 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,685,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.