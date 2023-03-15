Covington Capital Management Buys 4,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

