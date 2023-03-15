Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

