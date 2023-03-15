Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,277,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock valued at $88,716,632. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

