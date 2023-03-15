Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.