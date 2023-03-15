Covington Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Shares of EA opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

