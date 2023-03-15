Covington Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

