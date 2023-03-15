Covington Capital Management Has $161,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.