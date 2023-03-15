Covington Capital Management Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MetLife by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 900,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,730,000 after buying an additional 493,635 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,849 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

