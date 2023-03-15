Covington Capital Management Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

