Covington Capital Management Has $961,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7,059.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.