Covington Capital Management Purchases 235 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

