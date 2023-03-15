Covington Capital Management Purchases 342 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

