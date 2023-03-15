Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.