Covington Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

