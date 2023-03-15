Covington Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $67,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

