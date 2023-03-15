Covington Capital Management Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

