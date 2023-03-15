Covington Capital Management Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

