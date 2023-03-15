Covington Capital Management Sells 367 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,778,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity Stock Up 10.0 %

HealthEquity Company Profile

HQY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.