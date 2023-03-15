Covington Capital Management Sells 408 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.