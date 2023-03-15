Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

